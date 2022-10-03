Georgia Groom Wrecks Car On The Way To His Own Wedding

A Georgia groom had an untimely accident on the way to his wedding on Friday that could have caused him to miss the whole ceremony. According to 11alive, Jon Dial was driving to The Towers at Snows Mill in Monroe when he wrecked his car just a few miles from the venue. Deputy Chris Bramlett of the Walton County Sheriffs office arrived on scene, and drove the groom and his groomsmen to the wedding. The sheriffs office took to Facebook to share a photo of the incident with followers, and to inspire others to be more considerate of people.

"When a groom is on his way to his wedding and is involved in a traffic accident, who gets him to the wedding on time. We do. REMEMBER to teach your loved ones to care about others not just themselves. HAPPY SUNDAY," the post read.

Amylee Hammond, the groom's mother, was quick to comment on the Facebook post in thanks.11alive mentioned that Jon called his mother before arriving at the venue to make sure that the bride did not see him pulling up to their wedding in a cop car.

"He didn't want her to worry, he wanted her day perfect. And it was. She was so thankful he and everyone involved was safe -- and the wedding, although a few added nerves, was so beautiful. He cried so hard when she walked down the isle," Hammond told 11alive.