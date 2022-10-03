Luke Bryan Hilariously Impersonates His Mother's 'Smoker's Cough'

Luke Bryan has shared a hilarious impression of his mother. In a video posted to Caroline Bryan's Instagram Stories over the weekend, the country singer can be seen sitting in a golf cart, smoking a cigar. As he puffs out smoke, he gives the camera an exaggerated cough. "Impersonating his mother..." Caroline wrote on the short clip, tagging both Luke and his mom LeClaire Bryan.

Caroline then jumped in, adding, "It's just allergies though, yeah. She says it's just allergies," referring to LeClaire. One fan, @gillianKelley2, took to Twitter to reshare the hilarious video, so other fans could enjoy it even after the 24-hour expiration date on Instagram Stories.