Caroline Bryan Posts Highly-Requested Prank Reel Of Luke Bryan's Mom

Luke Bryan’s wife is doubling down on his mother in her latest “PRANKSMAS” jokes, and everyone is loving it. Caroline Bryan shared the mother-in-law reel as her “PRANKSMAS DAY 9” post, apparently by popular demand:

“You asked for it so we got it! We get tons of requests for more videos of my mother in law @leclaire.bryan So, we put together some fun moments. We love to mess with her nonstop!”

Fans commented on Caroline’s latest post, snorting with laughter and even begging the family for a reality show. LeClaire Bryan was Caroline’s first prank victim when she started the Pranksmas tradition on December 13. Caroline captioned the first Instagram post of the season: “LeClaire always loves to do an Instagram live with me. So…I just decided to have a little fun with her and have a fake one! I was being a mean little terd to her! She got pretty angry!! Don’t poke the bear!! Merry Pranksmas everyone! Here we gooo.”

The family’s highly-anticipated “12 Days of Pranksmas” tradition catches each other in hilarious pranks to celebrate the holiday season. Caroline even shared on Instagram in August that she was already “plotting” for Pranksmas 2021, and seemed to reveal that LeClaire would become the target of (at least) one of the jokes. LeClaire commented at that time, saying “I will stay away until after Christmas” and adding “Probably just got y’all real excited.”

In addition to the jokes on LeClaire, Caroline has pulled pranks on “our hilarious friend/wedding planner” Hugh Howser. She’s used everything from the classic pranks — car screeches and air horn sounds — to unique ideas, like bathing suits that dissolve in water and a smoke machine to trick people into thinking her hair caught fire. Over the weekend, her antics included “The Scream Reel” and “The Sneeze,” which was a prank on her and her superstar hubby. Watch Caroline’s latest pranks on LeClaire here: