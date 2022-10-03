Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press.

Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, despite still having full pads and a helmet on while standing on the sideline.

“There’s no updates on Bryce,” Saban said via the AP. “He’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term injury.”

Young finished Saturday's game with 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 7 of 13 passing, as well as two rushing attempts for four yards and one touchdown prior to the injury. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as recorded 154 rushing yards and three scores, during the 2022 season.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe took over for the now-top-ranked Tide and threw for 65 yards and one touchdown on 4 of 9 passing, while recording 91 yards and one touchdown on six rushing attempts.

Alabama reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll for Week 6 released on Sunday (October 2) following Saturday's blowout win, which coincided with the Georgia Bulldogs dropping to No. 2 overall following a close call win against the Missouri Tigers.