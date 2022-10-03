This Is Missouri's Best Smoothie Shop

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best smoothie in all of Missouri can be found at St. Louis Juice Press in St. Louis. What is special about this smoothie shop is that they also serve freshly pressed juice. Eat This Not That noted that the St. Louis Juice Press offers customers the option to kick start their week with an entire juice cleanse.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state:

"People love this shop's fresh juices, including the one-, three-, and five-day juice cleanses."