This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Illinois is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Illinois for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is University Of Chicago Laboratory Schools located in Chicago. Following closely behind University Of Chicago Laboratory Schools as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Latin School of Chicago in Chicago, North Shore Country Day in Winnetka, and the British International School of Chicago, South Loop in Chicago.

Niche awarded the University Of Chicago Laboratory Schools an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, arts and clubs, and college prep. It costs $33,558 a year to attend the school each year with an average of 10% of students receiving financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

