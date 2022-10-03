This Is The Best Apple Cider In Minnesota

Tis' the season for a warm, comforting glass of freshly squeezed apple cider on a breezy autumn afternoon. The Midwest serves up some of the best apple cider in the entire country, and it might be closer than you think. Many of the best apple ciders are made at local family farms throughout the state. Purchasing this popular Fall item from a local store or farm is one way to ensure peak freshness, and can serve as a fun seasonal activity.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best fresh apple cider in all of Minnesota can be found at the Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake.

Here is that Tasting Table had to say about the best apple cider in Minnesota:

"An orchard that becomes a family tradition is a surefire winner. The Pine Tree Apple Orchard has two primary seasons: strawberries and apples. While strawberry season runs relatively short from mid-June to early July, apple season is much longer, stretching from August through March. In addition to great cider, this orchard offers multiple events throughout the year, including a tennis classic, run/walk event, tastings, music performances, and a quilting show. It also puts on classic fall activities like wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, and a corn maze."