This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama

A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama.

"Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent customer service, with staff always on hand and happy to help with anything from locating products to bagging groceries and carrying them out to people’s cars," Love Food wrote. "People love the fact that the family-run store stocks so much regional produce too, from bagged salads to locally raised meats."

