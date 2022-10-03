This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
By Jason Hall
October 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama.
"Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent customer service, with staff always on hand and happy to help with anything from locating products to bagging groceries and carrying them out to people’s cars," Love Food wrote. "People love the fact that the family-run store stocks so much regional produce too, from bagged salads to locally raised meats."
Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Renfroe's Market
- Alaska- IGA Food Cache
- Arizona- Mekong Supermarket
- Arkansas- Edwards Food Giant
- California- Corti Brothers
- Colorado- Edwards Right Price Market
- Connecticut- Stew Leonard's
- Delaware- Byler's Store
- Florida- Publix
- Georgia- Dekalb Farmers Market
- Hawaii- Foodland Farms
- Idaho- WinCo
- Illinois- Gene's Sausage Shop
- Indiana- Saraga International Grocery
- Iowa- Hy-Vee
- Kansas- Bonito Michoacan
- Kentucky- Good Foods Co-Op
- Louisiana- The Best Stop
- Maine- Hannaford
- Maryland- Streets Market
- Massachusetts- Market Basket
- Michigan- Kingma's Market
- Minnesota- Good Grocer
- Mississippi- Williams Brothers
- Missouri- Cosentino's Market
- Montana- Good Food Store
- Nebraska- Lincoln Mediterranean Market
- Nevada- Great Basin Community
- New Hampshire- Ralph's Supermarket
- New Jersey- Maywood's Marketplace
- New Mexico- Toucan Market
- New York- Wegmans
- North Carolina- Harris Teeter
- North Dakota- Hornbacher's
- Ohio- Kroger
- Oklahoma- Super Cao Nguyen
- Oregon- New Seasons Market
- Pennsylvania- Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
- Rhode Island- Dave's Fresh Marketplace
- South Carolina- Boulineau's IGA Grocery Store
- South Dakota- Sunshine Foods
- Tennessee- The Turnip Truck Natural Market
- Texas- H-E-B
- Utah- Rancho Markets
- Vermont- City Market Onion River Co-Op
- Virginia- Ellwood Thompson's
- Washington- Uwajimaya
- West Virginia- The Wild Ramp
- Wisconsin- Woodman's Market
- Wyoming- Grant Street Grocery and Market