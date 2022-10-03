This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania

A Pittsburgh grocery store is being credited as the best in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"There’s only one place to go for cheese in Pittsburgh and that’s the aptly named Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.," Love Food wrote. "The family-owned supermarket, which specializes in Italian foods, has been going since 1902. People come to stock up on marinara sauce, pasta, antipasto, olive oils, and other imported Italian goods. But the biggest draw is the vast cheese cabinet – the mozzarella, freshly made in-house, comes highly recommended."

