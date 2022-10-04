6 Florida Restaurants Among Top 100 Taco Spots In The U.S.

Tacos are so popular in the United States, it's considered one of the top comfort foods alongside pizza, fried chicken, and other favorites. There's a reason why Taco Tuesdays are a hit at many places.

For the taco lovers out there, Yelp found the best taco spots across the country. The website ranked 100 restaurants based on ratings and reviews, including "most popular restaurants, taco trucks, taquerias, and cantinas, as well as hidden gems known only to local fans," according to writers.

Six Florida restaurants made it on the list! The highest-ranking one is Taqueria El Asador at No. 14:

"There’s something special about grilling meats over charcoal—any meat enthusiast will tell you. And mesquite charcoal imported from Mexico infuses “an authentic, smoky flavor” into the meat at Taqueria El Asador, according to Alexandra Garcia, who helps run the taqueria with her father Rive Garcia. Carne asada is the crowd-pleaser here, and the pollo asado shouldn’t be missed either. Aside from mesquite charcoal, Taqueria El Asador’s proprietary spice blend—dusted onto meaty morsels before they hit the grill—gives each bite an extra oomph. Pro tip: buy a spice blend to-go."

Here are the other five eateries featured:

Tacos Jalisco, Key Largo (No. 17)

Los Bocados, Parkland (No. 65)

Lolis Mexican Cravings (No. 70)

Arun’s Indian Kitchen & Taco Masala, Lauderhill (No. 75)

Alegria Tacos, Oakland (No. 98)

Check out Yelp's full list.