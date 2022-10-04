Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Breaks AL Home Run Record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season on Tuesday (October 4) night, breaking the American League single-season home run record.

Judge hit a leadoff homer in the first inning of Yankees' game against the Texas Rangers, giving New York a 1-0 lead in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Last month, the 30-year-old tied the record set by Roger Maris in 1961 in the Yankees' 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, having previously hit his 60th home run -- which tied a previous record set by Babe Ruth in 1927 -- during New York's 9-8 walk-off win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20 at Yankee Stadium.

Judge also managed to hit 60 home runs in fewer games than both Yankee legends, which has long been a debate over the validity of Maris' record.

Ruth had initially set the record in 154 games, while Maris broke the record in 162 games after the league had previously extended the total amount of games in a season.

Judge hit his 60th home run in 147 games and his 61st in 155 games.

The California native also leads all American league hitters in RBIs and is second in batting average.