Baby Snowda? You Can Name One Of Arizona's Snowplows
By Ginny Reese
October 4, 2022
Arizona may be known for its desert climate, but the state still has plenty of snowplows ready to be deployed at any point. 12 News reported that you can help name them!
The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding a "Name-a-Snowplow" contest. The department is accepting clever and creative snowplow names through October 13th.
So how does it work?
You can send in as many names as you'd like on the ADOT website. The department will review the names and determine 10 to 15 finalists for the public to vote on. Three names will then be "immortalized for eternity" with a decal on the driver's side of the snowplow.
We’ve got 200 snowplows and need your help giving some of them names!— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 4, 2022
Details: https://t.co/l0fFFQcOho pic.twitter.com/dnXeWUUNVi
"Our hope is that this increased personal connection will lead Arizona drivers to give snowplows plenty of room, respect passing distances, and practice safe driving in winter conditions," ADOT Director John Halikowski said. "We invite kids, adults, and everyone in between to send us their creative, fun snowplow names!"