Bleu and French Montana teamed up for a dazzling performance at the 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th. After a flattering intro from the show's host Fat Joe, saying the performance was the epitome of Hip Hop meeting R&B, Bleu burst onto the stage along with a crew of fembot dancers.

To match his dancers, Bleu rocked an eye-catching sparkly button-up shirt to rap the lyrics to his 2021 hit with French Montana, "Life Worth Living." Montana then came out on stage dressed in a fashionable but comfortable-looking trench coat to rap his verse.