BLEU Taps French Montana For Futuristic Performance Of 'Life Worth Living'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2022
Bleu and French Montana teamed up for a dazzling performance at the 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th. After a flattering intro from the show's host Fat Joe, saying the performance was the epitome of Hip Hop meeting R&B, Bleu burst onto the stage along with a crew of fembot dancers.
To match his dancers, Bleu rocked an eye-catching sparkly button-up shirt to rap the lyrics to his 2021 hit with French Montana, "Life Worth Living." Montana then came out on stage dressed in a fashionable but comfortable-looking trench coat to rap his verse.
This year's awards ceremony was filmed back on September 30th at Cobb Energy Performing arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. To celebrate excellence in rap, rapper and two-time BET Hip Hop Awards nominee Fat Joe took on the role of host for the night. Drake lead the nominations at the 2022 awards ceremony with a whopping 14 while Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar trailed close behind with 10 and nine nominations respectively. Doja Cat, Latto, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Tems were also nominated for three awards each.
BET also presented Trina with this year's prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award which included a traditional tribute performance. "Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community," said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.
In addition to French Montana and Bleu, BET also tapped Joey Bada$$, and Pusha T for the night's performances along with additional artists like Armani White who brought out N.O.R.E. for his performance of "BILLIE EILISH," EST Gee, GloRilla, and Moneybagg Yo.