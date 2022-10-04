Chicago Voted 'Best Big City In The U.S'

Chicago was recently voted as the "best big city in the U.S" according to a list compiled by Condé Nast Traveler. Chicagoans are noticing a rise in energy throughout the city in addition to tourism and business travel. ABC7 mentioned the hospitality rating of the city to have an effect on travelers as people look forward to the welcoming nature, and unique culture when they visit.

"One of the things they quoted was the hospitality of Chicago, so I think it really looks well on our hospitality workers and our residents because they are welcoming and Conde Nast travelers really took that in," Lynn Osmond of Choose Chicago told ABC7.

Condé Nast Traveler commended the city for the abundance of things that there are for people to do around every corner.

Here is what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about Chicago:

"It's no wonder Chicago is topping this list yet again. A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos. Most people start downtown—from the Magnificent Mile to the ritzy Gold Coast to funky Old Town—but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

Following closely behind Chicago on the list of the best big cities in the country are Honolulu, San Diego, Nashville, and New York City.