This Colorado City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation

Everybody loves a good vacation, but you don't have to break the bank for a great time. Relaxing trips can be as simple as visiting a national park, driving to another place for the day, or just exploring what your town or city has to offer.

For those looking for a budget-friendly vacation, U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country. Researchers consulted "expert opinions and user votes" to determine their rankings.

A popular Colorado city was featured on the list: Colorado Springs! Sitting at the base of the Rocky Mountains, this destination is home to iconic natural wonders and well-known mountain peaks. Writers also explained why they chose Colorado Springs:

"Sitting on the border of the Colorado Rockies and the Great Plains, Colorado Springs is easily accessible from all around the country. Once you arrive in this Colorado city, you'll be met with a bevy of free attractions. Picnic between the red rocks that make up the Garden of the Gods, hike or bike through North Cheyenne Cañon Park or enjoy a scenic drive along one of the area's roads. After spending your days in the wilderness, stroll around downtown Colorado Springs to see its unique street art."