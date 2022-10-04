Fat Joe Speaks On Being Robbed By His Own Accountants: 'Don't Trust Them'

"We're supposed to trust these people," Joe said. "So what I could tell everybody out there, every athlete, every artist, don't trust them. Don't trust the business manager. Don't trust the accountants because we trust them to keep our families safe. The saddest thing is when you turn around and you trust these people and you turn around and say 'Yo these people stealing from me.' Ponzi scheme! This is not a game. These people really stealing my money."



According to TMZ, Joe noticed some some things just didn't add up after Rodriguez was fired in July. He realized his wife Lorena's name was used to open American Express accounts to make major unauthorized purchases like $40,000 in Uber rides and UberEats orders. Rodriguez also allegedly charged her daughter's tuition payments.



The Terror Squad rapper isn't the only victim in BDO's scheme either. Colorado Rockies player Jose Iglesias, Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros and former Chicago White Sox player Dayan Viciedo were also reportedly defrauded by BDO.



Joe also speaks about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards, his upcoming book and his first-ever theater show. Watch the entire interview below.