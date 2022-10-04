Fat Joe Speaks On Being Robbed By His Own Accountants: 'Don't Trust Them'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 4, 2022
Fat Joe is speaking out after he filed a lawsuit against his own accountants for stealing thousands of dollars from him and his family.
On Tuesday, October 4, Joey Crack made an appearance on The Breakfast Club before he hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. During their conversation, Joe opens up about his current legal battle against his former accounting firm BDO. According to the lawsuit, Joe alleges that the Chicago-based firm's seasoned CPA Andre N. Chammas and his assistant Vanessa Rodriguez defrauded him and other major league athletes for over $300,000.
"We're supposed to trust these people," Joe said. "So what I could tell everybody out there, every athlete, every artist, don't trust them. Don't trust the business manager. Don't trust the accountants because we trust them to keep our families safe. The saddest thing is when you turn around and you trust these people and you turn around and say 'Yo these people stealing from me.' Ponzi scheme! This is not a game. These people really stealing my money."
According to TMZ, Joe noticed some some things just didn't add up after Rodriguez was fired in July. He realized his wife Lorena's name was used to open American Express accounts to make major unauthorized purchases like $40,000 in Uber rides and UberEats orders. Rodriguez also allegedly charged her daughter's tuition payments.
The Terror Squad rapper isn't the only victim in BDO's scheme either. Colorado Rockies player Jose Iglesias, Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros and former Chicago White Sox player Dayan Viciedo were also reportedly defrauded by BDO.
Joe also speaks about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards, his upcoming book and his first-ever theater show. Watch the entire interview below.