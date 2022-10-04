Jennifer Lopez's latest movie starts off like a classic rom-com, complete with Jennifer Coolidge, but soon turns into a full-throttle action movie. On Tuesday, October 4th, the trailer for the upcoming film Prime Video Shotgun Wedding dropped.

The film's synopsis reads: "In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."