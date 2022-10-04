Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Fight For Their Lives In 'Shotgun Wedding'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 4, 2022
Jennifer Lopez's latest movie starts off like a classic rom-com, complete with Jennifer Coolidge, but soon turns into a full-throttle action movie. On Tuesday, October 4th, the trailer for the upcoming film Prime Video Shotgun Wedding dropped.
The film's synopsis reads: "In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."
According to The Wrap, Armie Hammer was originally set to star along with Lopez before production began but Duhamel took over when disturbing accusations against Hammer came to light.
The film also stars Lenny Kravitz, who plays Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Bores, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac.
As you probably already know, Lopez had a wedding of her own in real life. In August, JLo married Ben Affleck in a wedding ceremony in front of close family and friends after eloping earlier in the summer. The celebration at Affleck's 87-acre property in Georgia included many A-list celebrities including the actor's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.