Jennifer Lopez Bares It All In Spicy Bathtub Selfie, Shows Off Wedding Gift

By Dani Medina

September 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Just-married Jennifer Lopez is reminiscing. Who could blame her?

In a throwback selfie video shared to her beauty brand's Instagram account, @jlobeauty, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is seen scantily clad in her bathtub engaging in a little self care. "Self care in Paris is always a good idea 🤍✨#tbt," she captioned the post.

In the video, she also panned to the wall where a robe with a gold embroidered "Just Married" was hanging with piano music in the background. As she moves her phone camera, you can even catch a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower illuminated in the window, plus all the JLo Beauty products sitting on the bathroom counter.

JLo and her new hubby Ben Affleck traveled to Paris in July after the couple's surprise wedding in Las Vegas. Their trip was riddled with PDA, plus a visit to the Musée d'Orsay and Louvre. "Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back ... they never let go of one another. They were like two bees stuck in honey," an observer said.

The couple celebrated their marriage (again) with a monster celebration at Affleck's estate in Georgia last month.

Jennifer Lopez
