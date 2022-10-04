Michigan Farm Using Raw, Untreated Human Waste As Fertilizer

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising residents not to eat produce from a farm that has been using raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer, according to Mlive.

After a routine inspection of Kuntry Gardens, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) discovered the farm was using untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sell to local grocery stores. The MDRAD then issued a warning to residents on Monday, October 3, as the use of raw, untreated human waste is a violation of Michigan food law, as well as other state and federal regulations.

One Ann Arbor business, White Lotus Farms, has already severed ties with Kuntry Gardens.

“We received word today that one of the farms we were buying produce from has contaminated fields,” the company wrote on social media. “We will no longer be doing business with them but want to let you know about this immediately. If you purchased zucchini, summer squash, tomatoes or green peppers recently, please throw them out and ask for a refund on your next visit.”

The following locations, provided by Mlive, have been known to sell Kuntry Gardens products: