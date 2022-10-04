One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year

A drive-thru holiday light display with one of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this year. KSAT reported that officials with the Light Park announced that discounted pre-season tickets are now available.

Pre-season tickets cost just $28 per vehicle. They're available for the following dates:

November 4-18, 20-23, and 28-30

December 1,5-8, 12-14, and 27-28

January 1

The Light Park will have more than one million lights on display to ring in the holiday season. The lights will be wonderfully synchronized to holiday music. The Light Park will also feature one of the world's longest light tunnels, which is one of the park's main features.