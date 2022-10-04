One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
By Ginny Reese
October 4, 2022
A drive-thru holiday light display with one of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this year. KSAT reported that officials with the Light Park announced that discounted pre-season tickets are now available.
Pre-season tickets cost just $28 per vehicle. They're available for the following dates:
- November 4-18, 20-23, and 28-30
- December 1,5-8, 12-14, and 27-28
- January 1
The Light Park will have more than one million lights on display to ring in the holiday season. The lights will be wonderfully synchronized to holiday music. The Light Park will also feature one of the world's longest light tunnels, which is one of the park's main features.
The light show will be located in the Retama Park Parking Lot at 1 Retama Parkway. Light Park will have three additional locations around Texas, in Katy, Arlington, and Spring.
The Light Park co-creator Matt Johnson said, "Out parks feature the longest light tunnel in the world, along with many other wonderful tunnels, displays, and a few hidden surprises."
Tickets can be purchased on The Light Park's website.