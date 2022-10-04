Pusha T & No Malice Reunite As The Clipse To Perform This Fan Favorite

Pusha T and his brother, formerly known as Malice, have spent the past decade exploring their solo careers. King Push delivered four LP's from My Name Is My Name (2013) to his latest body of work. Meanwhile, his brother began rapping under his new moniker No Malice and released albums like Hear Ye Him (2013) and Let The Dead Bury The Dead (2017).



They reunited as The Clipse for the first time since 2009 earlier this year when they appeared on "Punch Bowl" for Nigo's I Know NIGO album. Malice also came through for "I Pray For You" on It's Almost Dry. The duo reunited for the first time on stage at Pharrell's Something In The Water festival back in June.