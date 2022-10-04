Pusha T & No Malice Reunite As The Clipse To Perform This Fan Favorite
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
2022 was the year that The Clipse finally reunited on wax. Now the infamous Virginia duo have joined forces once again for their first nationally broadcasted performance in years.
On Tuesday, October 4, Pusha T hit the stage for his scheduled performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. The Def Jam artist delivered "Diet Coke" and "Just So You Remember" off his new album It's Almost Dry. Towards the end of his set, King Push brought out his brother No Malice to perform their their debut single "Grindin'", which dropped 20 years ago.
🗣 GRIDINNNNNN #HipHopAwards #BET pic.twitter.com/HXUOOxEYZS— BET (@BET) October 5, 2022
Pusha T and his brother, formerly known as Malice, have spent the past decade exploring their solo careers. King Push delivered four LP's from My Name Is My Name (2013) to his latest body of work. Meanwhile, his brother began rapping under his new moniker No Malice and released albums like Hear Ye Him (2013) and Let The Dead Bury The Dead (2017).
They reunited as The Clipse for the first time since 2009 earlier this year when they appeared on "Punch Bowl" for Nigo's I Know NIGO album. Malice also came through for "I Pray For You" on It's Almost Dry. The duo reunited for the first time on stage at Pharrell's Something In The Water festival back in June.