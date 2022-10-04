Self-Checkout Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting At This Texas H-E-B

By Dani Medina

October 4, 2022

Photo: H-E-B

One H-E-B location in Texas just added a "futuristic" feature to its self-checkout — and it's here to stay.

After testing out a pilot program in July, the H-E-B Plus! at 17460 I-35 in Schertz has officially launched its "Fast Scan" technology at checkout, according to the San Antonio Current. Here's how it works:

Before you begin shopping, you'll be prompted to scan a QR code on your cart or basket. Instead of scanning the items at checkout, you'll be scanning them as you drop them in your cart. When you're done shopping, head to the "Fast Scan" checkout area where you'll weigh your basket. If the weight matches the items scanned, you have the green light to pay and leave the store.

If you're more of a visual learner (and we don't blame you), check out this TikTok below from @hurricane.katrina who shared how the "Fast Scan" technology works at H-E-B:

"At H-E-B, we continue to evaluate and utilize innovative technologies in all parts of our business," the company said in a statement at the time of the launch of its pilot program.

