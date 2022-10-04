This Washington Spot Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation

Everybody loves a good vacation, but you don't have to break the bank for a great time. Relaxing trips can be as simple as visiting a national park, driving to another place for the day, or just exploring what your town or city has to offer.

For those looking for a budget-friendly vacation, U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country. Researchers consulted "expert opinions and user votes" to determine their rankings.

A national park in Washington state was featured on the list: Olympic National Park! This place has many different experiences and activities awaiting visitors, from camping and beach trips to hikes and fishing. Writers also explained why they chose this popular spot:

"With nearly 1 million acres to explore, Olympic National Park in northwest Washington state offers visitors panoramic views of glacier-capped mountains, picturesque beaches and temperate rainforests. Popular affordable activities include fishing, exploring tide pools, hiking and stargazing. Travelers may even get the chance to spot wild animals like elk, black bears, bald eagles and several species of whales while making their way through the park. For the warmest weather and mostly sunny conditions, visit between July and August. Just keep in mind, this is the park's busiest time of year, so expect crowds."