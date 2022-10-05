2 Texas Cities Are Among The Best for Mental Wellness

Did you know that a person's living environment plays a huge role in overall mental wellness?

Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities in the US for mental wellness. The website states, "To mark World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, LawnStarter compared over 190 of the biggest U.S. cities to rank 2022’s Best Cities for Mental Wellness."

Two Texas Cities made it into the top 25. Austin came in at number 22, followed by Frisco at number 23. Austin was eighth overall for mindfulness and social wellness, and Frisco was 13th overall for financial wellness.

According to the website, here are the top 25 cities for mental wellness:

Naperville, IL Pasadena, CA Seattle, WA Fremont, CA San Francisco, CA Bellevue, WA Alexandria, VA Irvine, CA Fort Collins, CO Santa Rosa, CA Scottsdale, AZ San Diego, CA Oakland, CA Salt Lake City, UT San Jose, CA Portland, OR Huntingdon Beach, CA Madison, WI Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Torrance, CA Austin, TX Frisco, TX Sunnyvale, CA Boise City, ID

A full list of the nation's best cities for mental wellness can be found on Lawn Starter's website.