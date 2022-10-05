50 Cent Reacts To YG's Remake Of His Controversial Song 'How To Rob'

“[😤😤😤😤] had to flip yo sh*tt gang," YG commented on 50's post.



50 Cent's original song had him namedropping numerous rappers he wanted to rob. When he dropped his debut single, 50 received plenty of backlash for describing his fictional fantasies about stealing from at least 48 artists and celebrities. The song, which was released by Columbia Records, even had a lyric about Mariah Carey and ex-husband Tommy Mottola at first but it was replaced after Carey reportedly threatened to leave the label.



The 4Hunnid founder doesn't name names in his latest collaboration with Mozzy and D3SZN, but he did receive plenty of negative feedback on the record. The complaints were most about the timing of the record since it dropped after PnB Rock was killed during a robbery, Tee Grizzley's home was ransacked and Sauce Walka had to defend himself against a robber. Some critics are even calling for the song to be removed from the album.



YG hasn't addressed the controversy yet.

