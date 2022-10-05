50 Cent Reacts To YG's Remake Of His Controversial Song 'How To Rob'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
50 Cent first began to get under people's skin when he released his first single "How To Rob" in 1999. Now over two decades later, YG served up his version of the song and he's facing a similar controversy.
On Tuesday, October 4, the multihyphenate artist took to Instagram to offer his opinion about YG's "How to Rob a Rapper" off his new album I Got Issues. In his post, 50 approves the record and posted screenshots of the black-and-white music video for the song.
"Yeah 👀this s**t hard," 50 wrote in his caption. "@Yg “How To Rob” Check this s**t out. 💣Boom💨"
“[😤😤😤😤] had to flip yo sh*tt gang," YG commented on 50's post.
50 Cent's original song had him namedropping numerous rappers he wanted to rob. When he dropped his debut single, 50 received plenty of backlash for describing his fictional fantasies about stealing from at least 48 artists and celebrities. The song, which was released by Columbia Records, even had a lyric about Mariah Carey and ex-husband Tommy Mottola at first but it was replaced after Carey reportedly threatened to leave the label.
The 4Hunnid founder doesn't name names in his latest collaboration with Mozzy and D3SZN, but he did receive plenty of negative feedback on the record. The complaints were most about the timing of the record since it dropped after PnB Rock was killed during a robbery, Tee Grizzley's home was ransacked and Sauce Walka had to defend himself against a robber. Some critics are even calling for the song to be removed from the album.
YG hasn't addressed the controversy yet.