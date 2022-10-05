Bucs Receiver Cole Beasley Makes Surprising Career Decision
By Jason Hall
October 5, 2022
Recently signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo on Wednesday (October 5).
Beasley, a former second-team All-Pro, had signed the Buccaneers as a free agent on September 20, recording 4 receptions for 17 yards in two games.
“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband," Beasley's agents said, according to Pelissero.
Beasley was released by the Buffalo Bills during the offseason and remained a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay two weeks into the NFL season.
Beasley was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the franchise before joining the Bills in 2019.
The former SMU standout was selected as a second-team All-Pro during his second season in Buffalo, recording a career best 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020.
Beasley enters his 11th NFL season with 550 career receptions for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers are already dealing with several injuries at the wide receiver position amid Evans' absence including No. 2 receiver Chris Godwin and No. 3 receiver Julio Jones.