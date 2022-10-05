Bucs Receiver Cole Beasley Makes Surprising Career Decision

Recently signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo on Wednesday (October 5).

Beasley, a former second-team All-Pro, had signed the Buccaneers as a free agent on September 20, recording 4 receptions for 17 yards in two games.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband," Beasley's agents said, according to Pelissero.

Beasley was released by the Buffalo Bills during the offseason and remained a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay two weeks into the NFL season.