Deadline Quickly Approaching For Illinois Tax Rebate Checks

The deadline is quickly approaching for qualifying Illinoisans to receive their income tax rebate checks as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. According to WGN9, the deadline to apply is October 17th, and the amount received depends on how you filed your taxes in past years. For example, those who filed their taxes as a single person in 2021 will only receive $50, while those who filed jointly get $100 with each listed dependent receiving $100.

WGN9 mentioned that those who filed taxes via an IL-1040 form in 2021 will automatically receive the tax rebate check if income restrictions were met. Those who did not use an IL-1040 form will need to fill out separate forms based on the number of dependents that they listed on their taxes.

These forms will need to be turned in to the Illinois Department of Revenue before the deadline date. Individuals who recently moved to Illinois are not eligible to receive the income tax rebate. WGN9 detailed that qualifying individuals must have lived in Illinois for part of 2021, and must have had an adjusted gross income of $200,000 for those who filed as a single person, and $400,000 for those who filed jointly. The income restrictions are different for those filling out a form for the property tax rebate versus the income tax rebate.

Those curious about the status of their income tax rebate check can head over to MyTaxIllinois and fill out the form on their website.