This Is Illinois Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location off of the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near a lot of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Illinois is the Anderson Japanese Gardens. You can find this attraction in Rockford located on 12 acres of land. If you wish to explore these gardens, you must reserve a spot online.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in Illinois:

"Away from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, peace and tranquility await at the Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, IL. Spread across 12 acres, it’s easy to find a quiet place to take in the stunning water features and landscaping. To properly control the crowds, the gardens are requiring non-members to reserve their spots with timed-entry reservations. Don’t miss the guided tour of two of Illinois’ hidden architectural gems: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Laurent House and the Anderson Japanese Gardens’ 16th century Guest House."