Frightening Illinois 'Stranger Things' Display Closed Upon Concerns

One Illinois couple decided to get into the spirit of the season early this year with a scary front-yard display modeled after a scene from popular Netflix series, "Stranger Things." The display went viral on TikTok last month as the mystery of the suspension of series character Max Mayfield ensued. In the video, viewers can see Max Mayfield floating in the air with the appearance of nothing holding her up. There is a woman walking under the mannequin, making the scene even more mysterious.

According to ABC2, a neighbor recently voiced a complaint in regards to the display explaining that it brought "negative attention" to the neighborhood and was "endangering the communities' children." Locals have mentioned that those coming out to see the display are most commonly families with children. Display creators, Dave and Aubrey Appel are disheartened by the compliant after receiving so much support from TikTok and locals.

“It’s upsetting. To be told like … ‘we support you. We’re behind you. We understand why you’re doing this.’ And to have that blow up in your face," Aubrey Appel told ABC2.