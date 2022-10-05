Diddy Says Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million And Denies Stealing From Artists

"Ma$e owes me $3 million dollars," Diddy said. "That's facts. I got the receipts."



DJ Envy notes that Ma$e only did two albums and "retired" to become a pastor. During his diatribe about his former artist, Diddy called him a "fake pastor" who "conned people." The Bad Boy founder also announced his intentions to prove once and for all that, contrary to the decades-long rumors about how he manages his artists, he doesn't hustle anyone. He said The LOX will be one of his former acts to help clear things up. Towards the end, he said loves Ma$e but also challenges anyone with issues to pull up on him with receipts.



"I will tell anybody that anybody thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you'll get paid in 24 hours," Diddy said.



Ma$e's issues with Diddy may have been lying under the radar for years but he first publicly called out Diddy in 2020 following his speech at the Grammy Awards. Then, earlier this year, the rapper returned with more shots for Puff on "The Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha." He explained that he wasn't going to stay silent about his angst towards his former label boss and planned to call him out for his past mistakes. A few months later, Ma$e fanned the flames of their beef by blaming Diddy for allegedly sabotaging his set at the Lovers & Friends show in Las Vegas.



So far, Ma$e has not responded to Diddy. He's currently focused on his upcoming 3 Headed Monster tour with Cam'ron and Jadakiss. Watch the entire interview with Diddy below.

