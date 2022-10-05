Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sandwich shop. The website states, "We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which place in Arizona was named the state's best sandwich shop? According to the list, the best sandwich in Arizona is Zookz in Phoenix. Here's what the website says about the sandwich shop:

"Hip and colorful, Zookz serves toasted sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dessert. Egyptian-born Carole Meyer was inspired by a sandwich-making method of her grandmother's, resulting in a rounded shape with crispy edges – and they've been going down a treat. The sandwiches are numbered, and No. 33 (pictured), a breakfast sammie with poached eggs, feta, and spinach, is a menu highlight. No. 55, with peanut butter, Nutella, roasted almonds, and banana, is well worth a try too."

The full list of each state's best sandwich shop can be found on LoveFOOD's website.

