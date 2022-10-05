Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sandwich shop. The website states, "We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which place in Texas was named the state's best sandwich shop? According to the list, the best sandwich in Arizona is Otherside Deli in Austin. Here's what the website says about the sandwich shop:

"Austin has no shortage of cool lunch spots, and the Otherside Deli is no exception. Known for its meaty creations, this hip sandwich joint has a menu filled with favorites, from its Reuben to its Meatball Parm. Don't miss the creative specials, either. Past offerings have included braised brisket on sourdough with Cheddar and horseradish sauce, and a banh mi with pastrami and chicken liver."

The full list of each state's best sandwich shop can be found on LoveFOOD's website.