Lucky Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Major Lottery Prize

By Dani Medina

October 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident just added a few zeros to their bank account balance.

A Watauga resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.025 million for the drawing held on September 26, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (October 5). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. The Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).

Texas Two Step drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m.

In more Texas lottery news, a claimant from Michigan claimed a winning $1,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket. And before you ask, yes non-Texans can claim Texas Lottery prizes — as long as they're purchased from licensed retailers in the state. The Michigan claimant did just that! The winning ticket was purchased at Nastaeen Food Mart at 1360 N. Interstate 35 E. in Lancaster. Earlier this week, a Katy resident claimed a whopping $19 million lottery prize for the Lotto Texas drawing on September 17. The Katy resident said they were "surprised" when they realized they had won and "pray(ed) to God to be able to have good administration and wisdom," they told the Texas Lottery. The claimant said they plan on using the winnings for traveling and business.

