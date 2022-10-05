Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand

An Ohio man tragically died Friday (September 30) after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a South Carolina Hotel, according to WBTW-TV News.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to WBTW-TV News. 34-year-old Markell Hope, who was originally from Akron, was attempting to do a handstand on the balcony when he fell 15 stories.

When emergencies responders arrived, Hope was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The death has been considered accidental, but the Myrtle Beach Police Department is still currently investigating the incident.

At the time of this writing, it is unclear if the recent hurricane contributed to Hope's death. Hurricane Ian, which will be remembered as one of the most consequential in recent United States history, hit the South Carolina coast as a Category 1 storm after it pummeled Cuba and made landfall in Florida. So far, there have been 68 death reported, with the highest number of deaths reported near the storm's landfall in Lees County.

There is no other information regarding Hope's tragic death immediately available at this time.