Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Panicked' Over Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds with Netflix and their own production team as they want to backtrack on their upcoming docuseries. A source told Page Six that the couple wants to "cut chunks" from the doc but Netflix chiefs are teaming up with the filmmakers who want to keep the content that they've been working on for over a year now.

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” a Netflix source told Page Six. Another industry source said, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

At the end of last month, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "desperate" to edit the show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th. It's also been reported that the series includes a number of truth bombs about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” the Netflix source added. “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

Even before the edits debacle, there was tension between the Sussexes and Netflix as the couple wants the show to launch in 2023 and the streaming service has long wanted it to debut soon after season 5 of The Crown, which arrives on November 9th.