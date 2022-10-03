Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 3, 2022
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales," they wrote on their official Twitter account over the weekend. "Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty."
📸 Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2022
Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty . pic.twitter.com/heUi1C5E15
The Royal Family's Twitter also updated their profile photo to an image of The King and The Queen Consort after the period of Royal Mourning officially came to a close on September 27th. "The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended," the palace wrote in an update. "This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were obviously left out of the portrait as they stepped away from their duties as senior royals back in 2020. In another update to the Royal Family's internet presence, their official website demoted Harry and Markle by placing their photos lower on their page, right above the disgraced Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties and military affiliations after he was linked with sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.