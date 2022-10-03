Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales," they wrote on their official Twitter account over the weekend. "Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty."