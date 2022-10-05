Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot While On The Phone With Pregnant Wife

O'Brien was also a father of an eight-year-old daughter, two sons and a fourth child on the way. Police said the rapper was on the phone with his pregnant wife while he was walking with a friend. That's when the gunman pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and opened fire. His wife heard the gunshots and ran toward the scene. The friend fled the scene and police are still trying to identify him.

O'Brien had been performing under the name "Half Ounce" for at least seven years. He dropped his first project Preliminary Hearing back in 2015 and followed up with four other albums including his most recent release Rhythm & Gunz with VFMadeTheHit, which just dropped in August. In his final post on Instagram, Half-O was promoting his upcoming single "Drop The Ball," which is scheduled to drop next week.



Half Ounce is the latest rapper to pass away due to gun violence. Just a few weeks ago, PnB Rock suffered a similar fate after he was shot during a robbery and died from his injuries.



The family just posted the information for Half Ounce's GoFundMe page to help raise funds for a proper funeral. See more below.