Texans, Rejoice! A New $30M Buc-ee's Location Is Set To Break Ground Soon

How many Buc-ee's is too many Buc-ee's? Texas is trying to find out!

A new travel center is set to break ground in Amarillo in 2023, MySanAntonio reports. The $30 million convenience store and gas station will be located at the southeast corner of East I-40 and Airport Boulevard.

News of the Texas Panhandle Buc-ee's location comes after an easement dispute in Potter County proved to be a speed bump in the company's plans. While Amarillo city council members approved the construction of the new Buc-ee's in February, the dispute stemmed from two landowners, SpeedCo Inc. and Attebury Farm, whose property would serve as the new location, according to MySanAntonio. The land in question is undeveloped and leads to a SpeedCo in the area via a truck exit to I-40. SpeedCo's request for a temporary injunction was denied and Buc-ee's closed on the property in May.

The Amarillo location would mark the 35th in the state and the first in the Texas Panhandle. Take a look at the map below!