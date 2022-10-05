Texas Man Swipes $220 Cash From Woman's Hands As She's Paying At Register

Houston police needs your help in identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage ripping over $200 in cash out of a woman's hands as she was paying at a convenience store.

It all went down shortly after 11 a.m. on August 1 at a convenience store on Lockwood, according to KHOU. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black Calvin Klein sweater, jeans and baseball cap walking into the store and approaching the cash register, which used a plastic barrier to shield employees from customers. A woman at the counter was counting cash in her wallet when the suspect reached over and swiped the money from her hands. He's seen swiftly walking out of the store to his vehicle outside — a 2012 or 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback — which is parked at the gas pump. He is then seen driving away.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Online tips are welcome at crimestoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of this suspect may lead to a cash payment of up to $5,000.

You can watch the surveillance footage below: