Texas Teens Fire Over 100 Rounds At Wrong House, Killing Innocent Woman

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Bexar County.

It all went down shortly after midnight Tuesday (October 4) at a home near Marbach Road and Loop 1604, according to FOX 29. The two boys, ages 14 and 15, opened fire from a stolen vehicle into a house — but it was the wrong house. Over 100 rounds were fired, killing a 25-year-old woman inside and injuring her Airbnb guest, who is now hospitalized in stable condition. A second home was hit during the attack as well.

The two suspects were found in a baseball field 10 miles away from the house.

"We believe these suspects came to this location and did a drive-by shooting. The problem with that is obviously 14-15 year olds are doing a drive-by shooting in the dead of night. They hit the wrong house and it looks like a 25-year-old woman lost her life. Completely innocent. She was in her bedroom doing work on her computer and was shot and killed almost instantly," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The suspects "showed no remorse" for the shooting, police said.