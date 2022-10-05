Texas Mom Makes Her Way Onto School Bus To Fight With Student

Two women are facing assault charges after making their way onto a school bus to fight with a student.

It all went down on September 20 before 7:30 a.m. in Weatherford. According to FOX 4, the bus was pulled over on the side of Harmony Circle waiting for a response from school administrators after a fight broke out on board. During this time, a parent — identified as 37-year-old Latoya Denise Smith who was accompanied by 18-year-old Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller — demanded to be let on the bus and was seen on surveillance footage banging on the bus door.

They were eventually let on the bus after the emergency button was pushed as the fight on board commenced again. Miller "knocked over the bus driver" and "began punching a student in the head," the news outlet reported. Smith also "began pulling the hair of the same student." Miller told police she intended to get on the bus to assault the student.

Smith and Miller both face charges of assault causing bodily injury, but the latter is facing an additional assault of a public servant charge.

Weatherford ISD says the students involved in the incident will be disciplined according to the district's code of conduct.