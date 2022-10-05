This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer

True crime documentaries are all the rage right now and streaming services are filled with them. People seem to find it fascinating to get into the minds of those who commit the most heinous crimes to try to figure out what motivated them to do it.

Insider compiled a list of the most notorious serial killers in each state. The website states, "As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers."

According to the list, the most notorious serial killer in Arizona is Mark Goudeau, better known as "The Baseline Killer." The website explains:

"Mark Goudeau became known as the "Baseline Killer" when he terrorized the Phoenix, Arizona, community in the summer of 2006. He would attack women during their daily lives.

In total, Goudeau was found guilty of killing nine people, most of them women. In 2016, his nine death sentences were upheld in Phoenix. He is still in prison."

A full list of each state's most notorious serial killer can be found on Insider's website.