This Is Missouri's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location off of the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near lots of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Missouri is the Bonne Terre mine. You can find this attraction in Bonne Terre. This attraction is also ranked as one of the ten most popular adventures in the world.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in Missouri:

"National Geographic ranked Missouri’s Bonne Terre Mine as one of the top 10 adventures in the world. Once a lead ore-producing mine, a sudden flood of underground water submerged the Bonne Terre Mine’s chambers and millions of dollars of equipment. Now, the submerged mine is dubbed the largest freshwater diving site in the world, and certified divers can adventure through 17 miles of channels. Not a diver? The Mine offers boat and walking tours as well, and are currently taking precautions with mandatory mask usage, encouraging social distancing, and increased cleaning."