This Is Ohio's Most Popular Halloween Candy

By Logan DeLoye

October 5, 2022

Excited boy with Halloween candy
Photo: Getty Images

It is spooky season and Halloween is just around the corner. Nothing helps ring in the holiday quite like a sweet treat that is almost impossible to enjoy in small quantities. Though Halloween candy is particularly popular among children who participate in trick-or-treating, the classic staples that come to stores every October are loved by all. From jack-o-lantern shaped Reese’s to classic candy corn, each state has their preference. The most popular Halloween candy in your state might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Ohio are M&M's.

This is what candystore.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular halloween candy in the entire state:

"According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year! That's a new all time high. We are back baby! We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That's why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 15 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions. Then we charted the best sellers in every state for Halloween. And we present it to you in the above futuristic interactive map of the most popular Halloween candy."
