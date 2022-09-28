This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

By Logan DeLoye

September 28, 2022

School Hallway
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Ohio for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Indian Hill High School located in Cincinnati. Following closely behind Indian Hill High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Dublin Jerome High School in Dublin, Solon High School in Solon just outside of Cleveland, Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, and Wyoming High School in Wyoming.

Niche gave Indian Hill High School an A+ rating despite the school receiving a B- in diversity. All other categories including academics, clubs & activities, teachers, administration, and college prep received an A- or above. Indian Hill High School also placed second within the category of best college prep schools throughout Ohio.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Indian Hill High School is a top rated, public school located in CINCINNATI, OH. It has 649 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading."
