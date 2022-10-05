This Is Texas' Most Notorious Serial Killer

True crime documentaries are all the rage right now and streaming services are filled with them. People seem to find it fascinating to get into the minds of those who commit the most heinous crimes to try to figure out what motivated them to do it.

Insider compiled a list of the most notorious serial killers in each state. The website states, "As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers."

According to the list, the most notorious serial killer in Texas is Dean Corll. The website explains:

"Dean Corll is the reason your parents probably told you to never take candy from strangers. Corll was that stranger who would lure children and teenagers into his van with the false promise of candy. In fact, he was called "The Candy Man." By 1973, Corll had killed 28 boys in Texas just outside of Houston. He also recruited two teenage boys as accomplices to help him.

Corll almost got away with the murders of almost 30 young boys because no one suspected him; he was a straight-laced man who worked at his mother's candy factory. But one of his accomplices, Wayne Henley, turned on Corll and shot him to death. Henley confessed and told the police about his work with Croll. He and the other accomplice are now serving their life sentence in prison."

A full list of each state's most notorious serial killer can be found on Insider's website.