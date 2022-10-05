This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In Louisiana

Nothing says fall quite like a trip to a pumpkin patch. As the season continues settling over Louisiana, bringing fun fall festivals and transforming the sweeping scenery in to a vivid swath of color, now is the time to start planning your perfect fall day.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the best pumpkin patches, compiling a list of the best spot in each state to serve as the backdrop for a fun fall day with your loved ones. According to the site:

"At the best pumpkin patches in the country, you can pose for postcard-perfect photo ops, make your way through corn mazes, pet animals, and more, and of course pick the perfect pumpkin during this quintessential fall activity."

According to the magazine, Louisiana's best pumpkin patch is Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch in Hammond. With fun family-friendly activities like a hay maze, pony hop, corn maze, tunnel slide and much more, this pumpkin patch will soon become your go-to fall favorite.

Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch, located at 11215 Lees Lane in Hammond, runs September 24 through November 6. General Admission is $9 cash only. Check out the website for more information.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"There's plenty to do at Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch in Hammond, including a merry-go-round, jumping pad, face painting, and a zip line. Plus, you can even milk a cow! despite the wealth of activities, this pumpkin patch hasn't lost its small-town charm."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see all the best pumpkin patches around the country.