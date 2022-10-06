Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne's Public Apology

Britney Spears hit back at her mother Lynne Spears after the latter publicly apologized in an Instagram comment on one of the superstar's recent posts.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "Womanizer" singer told her mother to "go f--- yourself" after she publicly pleaded for her daughter to unblock her so they "can speak in person." Spears slammed her mom's new attempt at reconciliation while once again reflecting on her experiences throughout her 13-year conservatorship, per Page Six.

"For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse," Spears said, adding that her family just sat back and watched it happen. "As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the who audience... were either stones or drunk of their a----... I was the mother f------ Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn't cooperate ... even in America, the land of the free."

She continued, "Not one mother f------ person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f--- yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f------ with my mind ... I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f------- a-- !!!!"

The outlet previously reported that Lynne has been repeatedly "trying to get in touch" with Spears over the phone but has had to "resort to social media" in her efforts to reach out.