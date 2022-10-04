Britney Spears' Mom Issues Public Apology To The Singer 'Please Unblock Me'

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has issued a public apology, pleading for her daughter's forgiveness after the singer's 13-year conservatorship. The apology came after Britney shared a lengthy Instagram post where she stated "a genuine apology would help give [her] closure" in their family feud.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote in the post's comments per Page Six. “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!” The 67-year-old also begged Britney to "please unblock" her so that they "can speak in person."

According to Page Six, a source close to Lynne said she has been "trying, trying, trying to get in touch" with her daughter over the phone to no avail and has "no choice but to resort to social media."