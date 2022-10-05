Britney Spears Teases New Look: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2022
Britney Spears is teasing her new hair on Instagram. In a video shared on Instagram, the pop icon can be seen lounging on the beach wearing only pink bikini bottoms, sunglasses, and a pink hat, which is covering her recently cut hair. "I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!" she captioned the video.
Fans took to the comments to beg the pop star to unveil her new hairdo, which looks like it could be a lob since she's still able to put it up into a short ponytail. "Yas we wanna see the new haircut," one fan wrote. "Wow! Blackout vibes," another fan wrote, referencing Britney's 2007 comeback album Blackout featuring hits like "Gimme More" and "Piece of Me."
Britney's Instagram has been a great source for the tabloids recently as she works through the damage of her 13-year conservatorship which was just terminated in 2021. Earlier this week, the singer, who just released her first new song in over five years with Elton John, called out her family for not acknowledging the pain they put her through.
"It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go … but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!! They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me." The post prompted a public apology from her mother, Lynne Spears.