Britney Spears Teases New Look: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'

Britney Spears is teasing her new hair on Instagram. In a video shared on Instagram, the pop icon can be seen lounging on the beach wearing only pink bikini bottoms, sunglasses, and a pink hat, which is covering her recently cut hair. "I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!" she captioned the video.

Fans took to the comments to beg the pop star to unveil her new hairdo, which looks like it could be a lob since she's still able to put it up into a short ponytail. "Yas we wanna see the new haircut," one fan wrote. "Wow! Blackout vibes," another fan wrote, referencing Britney's 2007 comeback album Blackout featuring hits like "Gimme More" and "Piece of Me."